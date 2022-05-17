Richard Houde

TAMPA, Fla. — Richard James Houde, 92, formerly of Kankakee, passed away quietly, with his sons near his bedside, at 10:10 p.m. March 31, 2022, at Northdale Rehabilitation Center in Tampa, Fla.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Kankakee, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave. (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Inurnment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

He was born July 1, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Mae (McCormick) Houde and Alphonse Houde. Richard married Yolanda Leonie Trudeau on July 28, 1962, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. They shared 52 years together until Yolanda’s passing in 2015.

Richard was a retired claims adjuster and branch manager with American States Insurance for 32 years, serving in the Kankakee area.

He attended St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church until departing from the Kankakee area in 2011. He had also attended St. Mary Catholic Church of Huntley.

Richard served our country in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his three sons, Micheal Houde and his wife, Michelle (Fecteau), of Tampa, Fla., David Houde and his wife, Elisa (Kramer), of Plainfield, and Stephen Houde and his wife, Anita (Whittington), of Batavia; 10 grandchildren; his sister, Margaret A. Koch, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and his brother-in-law, Carl Koch.

In addition to his loving wife, Yolanda, he was preceded in death by his parents.