Duane 'Mort' Regnier

BEAVERVILLE — Duane F. “Mort” Regnier, 68, of Beaverville, passed away Thursday (May 12, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mort was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Audrey “Mort” and Teresa (Finegan) Regnier. His parents preceded him in death, in addition to one brother, Jim.

Surviving are two sons, Josh (Lacey) Regnier, of Bourbonnais, and Morgan (Brandy) Regnier, of Fort Benning, Ga.; one daughter, Jami (Keith) Willis, of Clifton; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Blake, Kodie, Jordan, Delani, Theo, Ryker and Wrigley; two brothers, Jay (Diane) Regnier, of Georgia, and Darren (Cindy) Regnier, of Fowler, Ind.; two sisters, Jill (Norman) Johnson, of Donovan, and Juanita Regnier, of Watseka; many of his classmates from the Donovan class of 1971; and several nieces and nephews, which he enjoyed watching grow up.

Mort was a driver for Highway Transport.

He was an avid bowler, having bowled two perfect games. He played softball for many years. Mort enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports at Clifton Central and was always ready to talk about his grandkids.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Robert Bernotas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. His grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Clifton Central Athletics or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

