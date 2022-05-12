KANKAKEE — Elizabeth “Ann” Smith, 82, of Kankakee, and formerly of Dwight, the Quad Cities, Vincennes, Ind., and Sterling, went home to be with the Lord on Monday (May 9, 2022).

Born June 23, 1939, in Paris, Elizabeth Ann was a daughter of the Rev. Calvin Woodrow “C.W.” and Victoria Elizabeth (Reel) Snider. The daughter of a pastor, Ann moved with the family from Royalton to Canton, before relocating to Frankfort, Ind., and Albany, Ky., where she graduated from Clinton County High School in 1957. Following high school, she then went on to graduate from the Louisville General Hospital Nursing Program in 1960. During that same year, on May 14, 1960, Ann married Warren Smith Jr., in Valley Station, Ky.

In addition to being the wife of a pastor and a mother to three, Ann was a trailblazer for nurses during her time and proud to be a career woman. Throughout the years, her employment included working in hospitals, nursing homes, in home health care, home nursing, department of corrections and several developmental centers, including both the Shapiro and Fox centers.

Ann was the first OB GYN Nurse Practitioner in Kankakee County and was instrumental in establishing the Women’s Clinics in both Will County and Kankakee County.

She was active in the Parish Nurse Network of the Kankakee River Valley, where she was the parish nurse for Eastridge Church of the Nazarene; was involved with Illinois Nurses Association (now called American Nurses Association of Illinois), where she served as 1st vice president; she volunteered and mentored nursing students at Olivet Nazarene University; belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 85 in Kankakee; was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and was the proud recipient of the Illinois Nurses Association “Nurse of the Year” in the late 1990s. When Ann was not being a working mom, she enjoyed reading and took pleasure in plastic canvas needlepoint and crocheting.

Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Warren N. Smith Jr.; children, Paula (Daniel) Ekstrom, of Wilmington, and Teresa Kathleen “Kathy” Ryan, of Kankakee; her daughter-in-law, Verlene Smith, of Brookville, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Jones, Alan Ison, Jeremiah Cannon, Patrick Jason Peck, Warren James Smith, Daniel Ryan, Andrew Ryan, Brooke Pope, Sara Heino, Gabriel Ekstrom, Jim Ryan and Katie Gardner; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one brother, James (Mary) Snider, of Indianapolis, Ind.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Warren N. Smith III; and son-in-law, James Ryan.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday May 16, until the 10 a.m. funeral service, both at Kankakee Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, 2679 E. Court St., Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Sterling, later that same day.

Memorials may be made to Eastridge Church of the Nazarene or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.