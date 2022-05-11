John Hagler

CLIFTON — John Dale Hagler, 79, of Clifton, passed away April 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 1, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Harvey Hickman and Helen Lucille (O’dette) Hagler. On Oct. 24, 1985, he married Kay (Witt) Woodman, of Chebanse.

John was a forklift driver at Bunge Edible Oil for many years. He drove a special education school bus for several years for the Kankakee Co-op.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

John loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and babysitting his great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Kay; his children, Kathy (Steve) Vaughn, Lynn (Kevin) Inman, Steven (Erin Stowe) Hagler and Mark (Krista) Hagler; his stepchildren, Dan Woodman and Robyn (Domenico Mastrodicasa) Woodman; his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Kathy Hagler; 11 grandchildren, Christopher (Sheina) Vaughn and their four children, Jessica (Virginia) Vaughn, Sam (Paul Dillon) Vaughn, Jamie Seibring, Ashley (Jeremy Thompson) Seibring and their five children, Cyarra (Bo Cable) Seibring, Tylor Condon, Chase Hagler, Cadence Hagler, Alexis Green and Ryder Hagler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his two brothers, Donald and George Hagler.

A casual celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Chebanse Community Building, 185 Chestnut St., Chebanse. Please stop by and share your memories.