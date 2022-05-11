MANTENO — Brennan Hunt, age 9, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (May 8, 2022) at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He was born April 19, 2013, in Kankakee, the son of Ross Hunt and Elizabeth Carman.

Brennan was a Third Grade student at Manteno Elementary School.

He had been battling cancer since he was 2 years old.

Brennan loved Pokémon, the Power Rangers and going to school. He was always considerate of his friends and enjoyed texting them and his family.

Surviving are his father, Ross Hunt, of Plainfield; his mother, Elizabeth Carman, of Manteno; his guardians and maternal grandparents, Bill and Margo Carman, of Manteno, with whom he lived; his paternal grandmother, Cheryl Olena, of Hobart, Ind.; his paternal grandfather, Shannon Hunt, of Manteno; his maternal great-grandmother, Nancie Williams, of Green Bay, Wis.; his paternal great-grandmother, Carmen Hunt, of Manteno; one brother, Tanner Hunt, of Manteno; aunts, Sarah Carman, of Manteno, and Ashlyn Hunt, of Hobart, Ind.; one uncle, Joshua Carman, of Manteno; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago.

