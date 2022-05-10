Theresa Papineau

BONFIELD — Theresa Marie (LaFlamme) Papineau, 86, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (May 7, 2022) as a result of a short illness.

Theresa was born to Peter and Priscilla LaFlamme on Aug. 10, 1935. On June 5, 1954, she married Robert E. Papineau Sr., in Kankakee. Together they had six children, George and Jodi Papineau, of Chebanse, Earl and Lois Papineau, of Gardner, John and Shelly Papineau, of Ocala, Fla., Rex and Patti Papineau, of Wilkenson, Ind., Mary and Dallas Wheeler, of Kankakee, and Robert Jr. and Christine Papineau, of Bonfield. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; her parents; maternal grandparents; two brothers, Edward and Thomas LaFlamme; three grandsons; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

She enjoyed being outside and doing crossword puzzles. Theresa loved her cat and butterflies. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren, she was their rock. She was feisty and had a great sense of humor.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Rose of Lima, Kankakee. Burial will immediately follow in Bonfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley).

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.