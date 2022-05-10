Kevin Kirk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kevin D. Kirk, 69, of Springfield, Mo., and formerly of Manteno, passed away Friday (May 6, 2022) in Springfield, Mo., following a short illness.

Kevin was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Waukegan, the son of Dale and Barbara Kirk. He grew up in Manteno.

He had retired from the workforce.

Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Linda) Kirk, of Manteno; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Shannon (Brian) Arends, of Chicago, and Karda (Ken) Linderman, of Maynardville, Tenn.

Preceding him in death were his father, Dale Kirk; mother, Barbara Kirk; and brother, Shawn Kirk.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation.