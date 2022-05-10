BOURBONNAIS — Karen Lambrecht, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (May 7, 2022) at her home, after a courageous battle against cancer.

She was born April 11, 1954, in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Hojnowski) Kosobucki.

Karen had worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Martell’s office. She made many connections to her co-workers and patients over the years that she worked there, which came naturally with her outgoing, genuine personality!

She enjoyed traveling to many different destinations, one of the most special places she visited was a yearly trip to Door County with her family. During her adventurous years, she learned to snow ski and scuba dive, which made for many fun memories. Texas was another special place for her to visit as her daughter and two of the four grandkids reside there. She adored her grandchildren and attended all of their events. She was their biggest cheerleader and they affectionately referred to her as “Mar Mar.”

She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Surviving are two sons, Kyle Lambrecht, of Bourbonnais, and Kip and Lisa Lambrecht, of Minooka; one daughter, Lindsay and Darin MacCatherine, of Midlothian, Texas; two brothers, Walter and Norine Kosobucki, of Birchdale, Minn., and Allen and Mickey Kosobucki, of Lisle; four grandchildren, Grayson, Brynlee, Rori and Colton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Mike Powell will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

