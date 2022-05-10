Fred Tetreault

PEOTONE — Fred J. Tetreault, 92, of Peotone, passed away peacefully at home May 2, 2022.

Born Feb. 19, 1930, in Chicago, he was the son of Frederick A. and Margaret Grace (Sullivan) Tetreault. His parents preceded him in death. Fred married Sharon Krantz in 1962. They were married 38 years. She passed away in 2000.

Fred enjoyed growing up in Chicago, graduating from Mount Carmel High School in 1948.

He became a journalist and was named editor of the Markham Tribune in 1963. In 1971, he moved to Springfield to work for the Illinois Department of Conservation. There, he reported for the department’s magazine and wrote many of the Illinois State Parks’ informational brochures. In addition, he drafted speeches on state park topics for Illinois governors from 1971 to 1995.

Fred was known as a talented writer and editor. His children fondly remember school papers full of helpful remarks from his famous red pen, all in his effort to encourage good writing. (Hopefully, the grammar in this obit is correct or his red pen will be out.)

He retired in 1995 and moved to Peotone to help take care of his in-laws. While there, he worked at the Peotone Vedette for 16 years and volunteered at his beloved Mount Carmel High School.

Fred was a voracious reader with a wide knowledge of topics from high school football to current events. He sought interesting conversations with friends and strangers alike. His volunteer involvements were almost endless.

He was a devoted husband, a loving and proud father, a doting and encouraging grandfather, a loyal friend, a noble example of how to live a good life, and a patient, kind, grateful, unselfish, loving, family man.

Surviving are their three children: Fred (Jeannette) Tetreault, of Kankakee, Suzanne (Anthony) Cervantes, of Matteson, and Aimee (John) Maxedon, of Peotone; eight grandchildren: Nicholas (Jessica), Evan, Daniel (Nikki), Lane, Taylor, and Caedan Cervantes, and Benjamin and Grace Maxedon; one great-granddaughter, Elaina Cervantes; one sister, Jeanne Vinezeano; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone.

An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass, both at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 511 N. Conrad Ave., Peotone.

