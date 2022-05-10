WATSEKA — Anthony “Tony” Shuper, 96, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (May 8, 2022) at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.

He was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Lyons, a son of Matt and Mary (Brkljacich) Shuper. Tony married Mardell Winslow in Brookfield, on May 26, 1951. She preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2020. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; one son, Jeffrey Shuper; and one son-in-law, Jim Swartz.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathie Swartz, of Watseka; one son, George (Donna) Shuper, of Watseka; one brother, Matt Shuper Jr., of Palm Beach, Fla.; four sisters, Mary Allen, of Orlando, Fla., Rose Dockery, of Tennessee, Ann Begley, of Arizona, and Elizabeth Galbraith, of Arizona; six grandchildren, Stacey (Jim) Bruno, Ryan (Abby) Swartz, Jamie (Josh) Jolley, Danielle (Josh) Creek, Haley Shuper (fiancé, Jaylen Edwards), and Matthew Shuper (Hannah Hartman); six great-grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.

Tony served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member and past commander of the Watseka American Legion and Iroquois County VFW and the Disabled American Veterans.

He attended the First Christian Church in Watseka.

Tony was a heavy equipment and truck operator with M & S Transport.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion and VFW.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

