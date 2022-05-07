Charles Wilson Jr.

MANTENO — Charles “Chuck” V. Wilson Jr., 70, of Manteno, passed away April 30, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born June 28, 1951, in Shawneetown, the son of Charles and Freda (nee Boulds) Wilson. Chuck married Patricia Palmer on Sept. 6, 1975, at the Reddick United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Wilson, of Manteno, and of The Villages, Fla.; his daughter, Kimberly Wilson Bukowski and his son-in-law, Trent Bukowski. “Papa” Chuck is survived by three loving grandchildren, Logan, Landon and Tessa Bukowski, of Manteno. He is also survived by two brothers, Carroll (Christy) Wilson, of Kankakee, Darroll (Kristi) Wilson, of Jacksonville, Fla., and brother-in-law, Charles Palmer, of Reddick; four sisters, Brenda Wilson McLain, of Bradley, Tammy (Ron) Carlon, of Albuquerque, N.M., Dawn (Mike) King, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Lisa Wilson, of Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his son, Brian Scott Wilson; his parents; and one brother, Adrian “Skip” Wilson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Charles served with the Manteno Police Department for several years and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years before a serious injury incurred during a police pursuit ended his law enforcement career.

He additionally served as the Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner for 10 years before his retirement. He was a former Manteno Village Trustee.

Charles was an avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the Manteno High School Golf Team.

