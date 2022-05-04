Mary 'Margi' Mortell

KANKAKEE — Mary Margaret “Margi” Mortell, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 2, 2022) at her home.

She was born June 11, 1929, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Walter and Mary Rita (Maunsell) Eberle. Margi married Donald E. Mortell on Feb. 23, 1952, at St. Lawrence Church in Lafayette, Ind.

Margi was a homemaker. She attended Purdue University and had also worked at the university. Margi was a member of the Kankakee Kultivators, where she held various offices, including president, served on the St. Mary’s Auxillary Board and was past president of the Women’s Western Golf Association. Margi was also a member of the Kankakee Country Club, the Olympia Fields Country Club, the Thunderbird Country Club and had been past Club Champion at all three clubs. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, cooking and entertaining. First and foremost, she was devoted to her family.

She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Donald E. Mortell, of Kankakee; two sons, Michael and Tamara Mortell, of Jupiter, Fla., and David and Nanette Mortell, of Chicago; five daughters, Susan and Jerry Hebda, of Sandy Springs, Ga., Judy and Mark Ottolin, of Wheaton, Debbie Davis, of Wheaton, Nancy and John Lewis, of Chicago, and Donna and Bill Ketcik, of Oak Park; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Lods, of Lafayette, Ind., and Rita and Lynn Cooper, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and one brother, Robert and Susie Eberle, of Lafayette, Ind.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, John Eberle; and two sisters, Bernadette Lux and Elizabeth Zames.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

