KANKAKEE — Mary Lou Dorries, 97, of Kankakee, passed away April 23, 2022, at Citadel Nursing Home of Kankakee.

She was born Feb. 24, 1925, in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Harry and Lena Cunningham Potter.

Mary Lou married Myron “Tom” Dorries on Jan. 13, 1946, in Manchester, N.H. He preceded her in death April 23, 1991.

She had been a telephone switchboard operator, bank teller, and helped her husband with the IGA Grocery Store (Tom’s Market) in Milford, N.H.

Mary Lou enjoyed completing word search puzzles, golfing, bowling, playing cards, and playing BINGO and all games. She loved attending and enjoyed leading Bible Studies — learning about God’s word. She was a Sunday school teacher, and upon request, she played the piano and the organ at her church.

She had been a member of Northside Church of the Nazarene, attended Redkey Church of the Nazarene, Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene and was currently a member of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Phillip and Libby Dorries, of Kankakee, and Sharon Dorries, of Illinois; one daughter, Barbara Hattery, of Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Crystal White, Monica Parrott, Tom Dorries, Pamela Smoot, Angela LaPlace, Ryan Hattery, Katie Dorries and Beth Dorries; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Paul Dorries; and one granddaughter, Lisa Lengacher.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, until the noon funeral service at Northside Church of the Nazarene in Elkhart, Ind. Her son, the Rev. Phillip Dorries, will officiate the ceremony.

Interment will follow in Olive Cemetery in Wakarusa, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.