Mary Quick

MONEE — Mary Jameen Quick, 53, of Monee, passed away Thursday (April 28, 2022) at her home.

She was born May 17, 1968, in Rockford, the daughter of Jim and Kathleen Bantz.

Mary worked as a photographer for many years.

Surviving are her son, D.J. (Brooke) Matherly; daughters, Ammanda (Klint Fields) Matherly, Andrea Matherly and Ashley (Kyle) Clark; sisters, Paula (Paul Jeriorski) Matherly, Vicky Shrader and Kelly Bantz; her brother, Chris Bantz; grandchildren, Anthony, Hannah, Gregory, Jonathon, Hailey, Lily, Lane, Kinley Maye, Avery, Lincoln, Jet, Silas, Baker, Brandon and Joel; and one great-grandchild, Everly.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Kathleen; and son-in-law, J.T. Themer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.