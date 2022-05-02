Helen Hamilton

BOURBONNAIS — Helen Jane Hamilton, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (April 29, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dr. Edwin S. and Zona (Clark) Hamilton.

Helen was a member of the Travelers Club, the Kankakee Country Club, a lifetime member of the Art Association of Jacksonville, and supported many philanthropic organizations.

She enjoyed traveling, watching British television shows, and looking at Mid-Century Modern Architecture. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her former husband, Donald R. Schillinger, of Jacksonville; two daughters, Cara Schillinger, of Chicago, and Lia Schillinger (Adam Barton), of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Zachary Hamilton Schillinger Mailloux and Madelyn Rae Schillinger Hogan; and one brother, E.C. Hamilton and Barbara Krongel, of Brooklyn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.