George 'Frank' Newberry

MOMENCE — George F. “Frank” Newberry, 76, of Momence, passed away Friday (April 29, 2022) at the Foster G. McGaw Hospital in Proviso Township, Maywood.

He was born July 20, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of George D. “Dewey” and Mae M. Bedinger Newberry. Frank married Linda Bradley on Sept. 13, 1986, in Momence. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Linda Newberry, of Momence; surviving are his son, Jason Newberry, of Momence; daughters, Kennilyn (Kevin) Hickory, of Momence, Stacy (Jeff) Barber, of Momence, and Melissa (Tim) Doody, of Momence; his brother, Jim (Diane) Newberry, of Florida; sister, Barb Zelhart, of Indiana; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Buchanon, of Momence; 10 grandchildren, Bryan Newberry, David Buchanon, Sean Buchanon, Jennifer High, Teage Drinnon, Bradley Bielecki, Lucas Bielecki, Lindsey Kepple, Aubrey Ogibovic and Colby Ogibovic; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, David F. Newberry; four brothers, Gene Newberry, Phil Newberry, Richard Newberry and Jack Newberry; and two sisters, Betty Tedford and Joanne Buffington.

He retired from working as a truck driver for Quality Carriers in Joliet.

Frank was a member of the Virgie Christian Church in Fair Oaks, Ind.

He enjoyed bicycle riding.

Memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Bill Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.