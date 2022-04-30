Lowell Page

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Lowell D. Page, 67, of Cartersville, Ga., passed away April 23, 2022.

He was born July 4, 1954, in Watseka. He lived in Momence, most of his life until taking a job transfer to Ameri Steel Mill in Cartersville, Ga., with a total of 38 years of service, retiring in 2016. He had lived in Cartersville for the past 24 years.

Lowell was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1971 to 1973.

He enjoyed working on old cars and collecting metal cars to put on his shelves. Frequently, he would drive around looking for old cars to buy and add to his collection. However, his single love was spending time with his family and friends.

In 1981 he married the love of his life, Mary Page. She survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lowell Dean Page II (Debbi), of Gadsden, Ala., Amanda Moore (Joey), of Rome, Ga., and Tamzen Gregory, of Cartersville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Leslie Williams (Paul Sexton), of York, S.C., Laurie Scherer (Byron), also of York, S.C.; his brother, Lane Page, of Indian Trail, N.C.; and his stepfather, Rich Stadds, of Granite Bay, Calif.

Preceding him in death were his father, Lester Page; mother, Dorothy Stadds; stepmother, Jean Page; brothers, Lee Page and Lyle Page; and a sister, Lyla Bradley.