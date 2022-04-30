dewey parish

BOURBONNAIS — Dewey E. “Butch” Parish II, 62, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (April 25, 2022) at his home.

He was born Feb. 10, 1960, in Burbank, the son of Dewey E. Parish I and Audrey (Whitney) Parish. Dewey married Teresa Toune on Oct. 20, 2007, at Congregational United Church of Christ in Kankakee.

Dewey worked as a service technician for a garage door installation company. He had also worked as a carpenter, blaster, truck driver, bus mechanic and school bus driver. He was a jack of all trades.

He was a jokester. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and was a craftsman. Dewey was a very loving man. He loved dogs and his grandchildren dearly. Dewey’s greatest ability was to love and take care of his family. He enjoyed baking, cooking, camping and hunting. He was an outdoors guy. Dewey was a coffee lover and was called a “baby whisperer.”

Dewey was of the Christian faith.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Parish, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Shawn Parish and Torrie Frahm, of Champaign, and Jonathan Parish and Tiffany Cox, of Manteno; one daughter, Jade and Austin Moore, of Bradley; one brother, Donald Parish, of Burbank; one sister, Linda (Grant) Humphry, of Burbank; five grandchildren, Amelia Parish, Carter Moore, Ariel Moore, Olivia Parish and Sabrina Parish; many nieces and nephews; and his childhood best friend, Michael Campbell.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Patricia Robinson; and two brothers, Darryl Parish and Timothy Parish.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, until the 3 p.m. memorial service, both at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Deborah Bell will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

