Melvin 'Earl' Phillips

BRADLEY — Melvin E. “Earl” Phillips, 79, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at Indiana University Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.

He was born May 24, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., the son of Tom and Aline Phillips.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Morrison Phillips. She passed away Aug. 3, 2012.

He had been a truck driver for 50 years. Earl was a member of the Teamsters Local 710. He was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge for several years. Earl loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving are a special friend, Shirley Weaver, of Bradley; and one son, Dennis Wayne Phillips, of Xenia.

In addition to his wife, Georgia, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tommy Phillips and Louis Phillips; and one sister, Evelyn Sims.

His visitation and funeral service took place Friday, April 29, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Fred Kuypers officiated the service.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.