Judy Bryant

WATSEKA — Judy L. Bryant, 81, of Watseka, and formerly of Milford, passed away Monday (April 25, 2022) at her home.

She was born May 10, 1940, in Fowler, Ind., a daughter of Francis L. and Bertha B. (Pew) Giroux. Her parents preceded her in death. She married Cecil Bryant Jr. on Jan. 24, 1976, in Kankakee. Her husband preceded her in death Sept. 21, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Lori (Mike) St. Peter, of Cissna Park, and Linda (David) Dexter, of Crescent City; one son, Tim (Ruby) Krueger, of Ashton; 11 grandchildren, Tonya Guerrero, Nicholas St. Peter, Sara St. Peter, Ashlee St. Peter, Joshua Castonguay, Jamie Dexter, Kara Dexter, Robert Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez, Irene Roberts and Michael Hernandez; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and one sister, Geri (Royce) Foley, of Milford.

Preceding her in death were three brothers and three sisters.

Judy was a member of Milford Christian Church.

She loved watching all sports events. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the Milford Christian Church.

