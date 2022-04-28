donald buck

BRADLEY — Donald E. Buck, 85, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at his home.

He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Grant Park, the son of Frank J. and Alice (Provancal) Buck. Donald married Judith “Judy” Christian on Nov. 16, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Donald was a longtime farmer, worked for Benoit Aerial Spraying and was a retired employee of Armstrong World Industries.

He had been a foster parent to 35 children.

Donald participated in Bishop McNamara Madcaps. He was also a member of the antique tractors club and the Old Tyme Farm Show.

He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Buck, of Bradley; two sons, James and Amy Buck, of Bradley, and Michael Buck, of Bradley; one daughter, Tina Fahrow, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Gertrude Howe, of Herscher; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Vincent Buck and Leo Buck; and four sisters, Cecelia Baldwin, Mary Rathman, Loretta Bebiak and Evelyn Howe.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

