Dolores Dankovich

BRADLEY — Dolores N. Dankovich, 87, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at her home.

She was born March 27, 1935, in Fairmont, W.V., the daughter of Joseph and Nellie Chrobak Fudala.

Dolores married Steve Dankovich on Sept. 17, 1955, at St. Nicholas Church in Brownsville, Pa. He preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2005.

She worked as a teacher’s assistant for the Bourbonnais Park District Preschool.

Dolores loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being “grandma” to all the children at the park district preschool.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and James Hunter, of Manteno; eight grandchildren, Janelle (Jeff) Himmell, Martin (Cassie) Acevedo, Kristina (James) Parr, Stephanie Acevedo, Michael (Andrea) Acevedo, Alexander (Patricia) Acevedo, Lorenzo Acevedo and Emilio (Danielle) Acevedo; and 10 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Himmell, Julia Parr, Joseph Himmell, Abigail Parr, Alexandria Himmell, Alani Acevedo, Emmilou Acevedo, Alivia Acevedo, Rudy Acevedo and Rosalie Acevedo.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cynthia Dankovich; one brother, Joseph Fudala; and one great-grandchild, David Himmell.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, also at the funeral home. Deacon Milt Leppert will officiate the service.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

