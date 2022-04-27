Tommy Browning

BRADLEY — Tommy J. Browning, 75, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday (April 24, 2022) as a result of Parkinson’s.

He was born June 29, 1946, in Eldorado, Ill., the son of Gladys and Hubert Browning. Tommy married Nicole Shott on Dec. 29, 1992, in Kankakee.

Tommy worked at Koehler’s, J.R. Short Milling, Joliet Arsenal, Burns Security Cleveland Steel/ Bennett and Salvage Business/ Avid Junker.

He graduated from Shawneetown High School.

Tommy loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed having coffee at his favorite restaurant. Tommy enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels. He also liked telling jokes and stories about his childhood in Shawneetown. Tommy loved watching his Westerns on TV. He also was a collector of hats and T-shirts.

Surviving are his daughters, Tina Torres (Jason Farman), of Kankakee, Barbara (James) Soucie, of St. Anne, Linda Sue (Doug) Lyon, of Marseilles; son, John (Karen) Shott, of Bradley; one brother, Bill (Lynn) Browning, of Wilmington; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Nicole; 10 siblings; and his parents.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Jensen Funeral Home, Route 17, east of Kankakee. Entombment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, in Aroma Township Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials can be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais or to the wishes of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Uplifted Care and thanks to caregiver, Gloria Parker, and brother-in-law, Danny Smith.