Margaret Hayes

KANKAKEE — Margaret Terelle Hayes was born to Earline Jones and Tom Buckhanon on Dec. 21, 1961, in Clinton, Ky. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was the second of five children.

Margaret moved to Kankakee in 1968 and attended school in Kankakee County.

She was fun loving and loved to help everyone she was around. She could never sit still and was always on the go, so they gave her the name of “Go-Go.”

In 1979, Margaret met Foldie Fortinberry; and to this union, three sons were born. She lived her life with Foldie until his departure last year in July 2021.

Margaret was always smiling and upbeat. She never complained about much of anything. If a person needed anything done and she was around, they could always count on Margaret.

She departed this life on earth Monday (April 25, 2022) at Rush Medical Center in Chicago, after a long-term illness. She will be truly missed.

Margaret leaves to mourn her passing, three sons, Sidney Hayes, of Milwaukee, Wis., Timothy Hayes, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Travis Hayes, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Kyliya, Asia, Malasia, Keimarion, Kiaryari, Khy’trell, Khi’zaiye and Kynzahnai; two sisters and one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Sheila Hayes Johnson (Marcus Johnson), of St. Louis, Mo., Charlene Johnson, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Teresa Jones, of McKinney, Texas; one brother, Donald Ray Jones, of Kankakee; one uncle, Luther Hayes, of Kankakee; one great-aunt, Minnie Williams, of Kankakee; 15 nieces and nephews; along with many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Legacy Banquet Hall, 1060 E Birch St., Kankakee.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Jones; two aunts, Betty Jo Wilson and Geraldine Hayes; and two uncles, George Ray Hayes and Bailey Hayes.

To know her was to love her. She will truly be missed.