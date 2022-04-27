Gerald Schrempf

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Gerald Arthur Schrempf, 89, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Aroma Park, passed away Thursday (April 21, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born in Kankakee, on Feb. 3, 1933, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Schrempf. Gerald grew up on the family farm in St. Anne.

Gerald married Blanche Rose Saltzgiver on Jan. 21, 1956.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a crane shovel operator in the 89th Engineer Port Construction Company where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. He was employed as a welder most of his life. After retiring from A.O. Smith of Kankakee, he relocated to Florida.

Gerald had many skills and could fix about anything, so he continued working as repair-handy man and loved helping many people. When asked by family members a couple years ago why he didn’t stop working, he replied, “I have to keep helping the old people, so they don’t get taken advantage of.” He was the kind of guy who had to have a project and always kept busy.

He loved returning to the Aroma Park area to help and visit with friends and family for the summer months, staying in his camper on the river and fishing with his son, Jerry. He was a longtime member of the Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Wendy Schrempf, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Amanda Lopez, Jeremy Schrempf, Fransico, Maria, Michael Corona, Amy Deem, Randy, Heather, Ray Seibert, Sandra Senesac and Danielle Peach; 28 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Brenda Potthast.

In addition to his wife, who passed away Jan. 1, 2014; he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Schrempf; and two daughters, Diana Corona and Brenda Seibert.

A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Aroma Park United Methodist Church, 210 West 3rd St., Aroma Park, IL 60910.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.