Carol Meyer

WATSEKA — Carol A. Meyer, 74, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (April 23, 2022) at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Watseka, a daughter of Carl and Joanne (Jones) Templin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one daughter, Shannon Marie Martin.

Surviving are her husband, the Rev. Wayne R. Meyer; one son, Nicholas (Kelli) Peters, of Watseka, and children, Hayden and RJ; one daughter, Karlie (Shawn) Peters-Vercruysse, of Bourbonnais, and children, Nixon, Asher and Kashton; two stepsons, Wayne (Vickie) Meyer, of LeRoy, and children, Trey and Colin; and Nathan (Karin) Meyer, of Louisville, Ky., and children, Kadin, Jackson, Grayson and Emery; one stepdaughter, Patia Adonis, of Louisville, Ky., and children, Aydin, Aaliyah and Ace; two sisters, Shellie Billingsley, of Sheldon, and Liz Severin, of Messyrock, Wash.; two brothers, Eric Templin, of Santa Ana, Calif., and Fritz Templin, of Murrieta, Calif. She leaves behind a host of friends; and Amanda, her foreign exchange student from Brazil.

Carol was a worker, but remembered most from her daycare, “Carol’s Care,” and dog breeding business, “Carol’s Critters.”

She enjoyed traveling to England, Europe, Brazil, Jamaica, Maui, Canada and coast to coast in the U.S.A.

All her life, her home was a constant place of joy, with many staying for a while.

Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, working with flowers, painting, clothing, dressing up, jewelry, cooking, reading and animals. She also enjoyed music, dancing, concerts and games.

She had many dear friendships, and was an active participant of Covenant Federated Church in Kentland.

Carol had graduated from Kankakee Community College.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. A celebration of life service will be at noon Sunday, May 22, at Covenant Federated Church in Kentland.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Covenant Federated Church.

