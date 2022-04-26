David Wade Harvey

HARVARD — David Wade “Beau” Harvey, 48, of Harvard, lost his long hospitalized 109-day battle with COVID on April 16, 2022. His wife and children were at his side.

Wade was born in Kankakee, the son of David and Judith (Cordes) Harvey, on June 9, 1973. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carrie (Baker), who he loved with all his heart; his three children, Kaitlynn (Brett) Maas, Noah (Karen) Harvey and Avery (Brendan) Harvey; and his granddaughter, Amelia, who was his whole world. She fondly called him “Beau.” Wade is also survived by his parents; his sister, Stacey (Jim) Atkinson; his brother-in-law, Doug (Jen) Baker; and one nephew and two nieces, Tim and Elizabeth Atkinson and Gabby Baker.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dan Baker.

Wade was a 1992 graduate of Herscher High School, a 1994 graduate of Joliet Junior College, and a 1997 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

He worked as a Landscape Project Director for Breezy Hill Nursery out of Salem, Wis. Wade loved his job as it allowed him to be outside most of the time, which is where he loved to be.

Wade loved to fish, camp, visit Disney World, and collect beach glass along the shores of Lake Michigan with his wife, Carrie. Wade also loved playing video games and building with Lego bricks. He was passing on his love of LEGO bricks to Amelia. Wade had a kind heart and soul. He was an avid animal rescuer and would lend a helping hand to anyone he could.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, until the 4 p.m. memorial service, both at Simmons Island Park, Kenosha, Wis.

The family asks for memorials to be made in the form of donations to help cover costs of remaining medical bills. Donations and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family c/o Carrie Harvey, 1307 7th St., Harvard, IL 60033.