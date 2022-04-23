KANKAKEE — Samuel Dunigan, 87, passed away Monday (April 18, 2022) in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, also at Jones Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl A. Randle officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Samuel Dunigan was born in Wyatt, Mo., the son of Daniel Dunigan Sr. and Mary Byrd Dunigan, on July 10, 1934. He graduated from Kankakee High School.

Samuel served in the U.S. Marines.

He married Tabytha Cobb on July 30, 1966, in Kankakee; and to this union one daughter was born.

Samuel retired from CBI.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 55 and a half years; all of his sisters and brothers; and his mom and dad.

Surviving are daughters, Tira Dunigan, of Bradley, and Verlean Dunigan, of Kankakee; one grandchild, Kiera Allen, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brooks, of Las Vegas, Nev.; goddaughter, Twana (Ricky) Saunders, of Frederick, Md.; and special friend, Willie Gholston, of Kankakee.

