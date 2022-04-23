Michael Reising

BOURBONNAIS — Michael J. Reising, 58, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Momence, passed away April 10, 2022, at Citadel Care Center of Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 3, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Carl J. and Patricia A. (Lambert) Reising.

Michael was a graduate of Momence High School. He attended Kankakee Community College (KCC) and enjoyed taking art classes. Michael had worked at KCC for several years and enjoyed his co-workers. He loved cats, especially his cat, Patches.

Surviving are his mother, Patricia A. Reising, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Vicky and John Driscoll, of Evanston, and Caroline Zimmerman, of Chicago; one brother, Craig and Kathy Reising, of Carlyle; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were were his father; and a sister, Mary Beth Riechers.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Private family inurnment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or New Beginnings for Cats.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.