jeannine preston

KANKAKEE — Jeannine M. Preston, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 20, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.

She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Kadow) Preston.

Jeannine worked for Kroehler’s for 35 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and sewing.

Surviving are one sister, Judy Preston, of Kankakee; six nephews, Tommy Preston, Brad Preston, Doug Preston, Chad Preston, Dave Rogers and John Rogers; and two nieces, Suzanne Smith and Teresa Harvell.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Edward Preston; and one sister, Lorraine Rogers.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

