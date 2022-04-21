KANKAKEE — Vietta Coffie, 92, a loving mother, caring grandmother, beloved sister, faithful friend and Christian woman, transitioned from labor to sweet rest April 14, 2022.

She was born Feb. 2, 1930, the youngest of six children to Willie and Jeanie Dawson Jackson, in Kankakee.

On Aug. 13, 1947, she married Isom Coffie Jr. To this union, seven children were born.

She professed a belief in God at an early age and was baptized at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. Galloway.

Vietta so loved God, life, family and the friends she made it her life’s journey. A testament of her faithfulness to God was demonstrated through Godly living and love to all.

She had been involved in such organizations as Church Women United, Seniors Citizens in Action, Morning Star Lucy Fulton Missions, Brownies, PTA, Bible Study and Sunday School.

In her younger years, she worked for the Lorand family, Bear Brands and General Foods Corporation from which she retired in 1987.

Vietta had a passionate love affair with ice cream, Hershey’s kisses and peppermints. She loved game shows and had appeared in the audience of “Let’s Make A Deal,” “The Price is Right” and the “Oprah Winfrey Show.” The best vacations she loved was being driven throughout the U.S.A. by her husband, Isom Coffie; cruises with her son, Derek and his family and Mardi Gras with her son, Delbert.

Surviving are four sons, Delbert Aaron (Mae), of Joliet, Ronald Duane (Linda), of Kankakee, Gary Ivan (Gloria), of Elkhart, Ind., and Derek Clinton (Pamela), of Las Cruces, N.M.; one daughter, Jeanne Elayne, of Grand Prairie, Texas; nine grandchildren, Aaron, of Lithonia, Ga., Anthony, of Kankakee, Damon (Alexsis), of Melbourne, Fla., David, of Plano, Texas, Donnell (Natasha), of Arlington, Texas, Brian, of Elkhart, Ind., Joi (Shaun), of Fishers, Ind., Nyla, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Deron, of Seattle, Wash.; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a beloved sister, Osie Taylor, of Milwaukee, Wis.; a favorite niece, Pamela Jackson-Thomas, who always called her to Face Time and made her laugh; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends along with members of the Wallace and Sykes families who affectionately called her Mom, Grandma and “GG.”

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Isom Coffie Jr.; two daughters, Nyla Joy Coffie and Judith Raeleen Coffie; two brothers, Willie Grant Jackson and James Evans Jackson; and two sisters, Lela Mae Hardin-Bey and Virginia Lee Darnell.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mount Olive Baptist Church Senior Citizens Sunday School class (Pastor Dr. James Thompson), Arlington, Texas, and Mount Calvary Baptist Church (Pastor Ricky Dixon), Sun River Terrace, for taking her under their wings and providing a church family away from her home church.

“Life’s work well done; Life’s race well run; Life’s crown well worn; Now comes rest.”

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor, Dr. Montele Crawford will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

All attendees are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines that have been set.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.