Margo Elsey

BOURBONNAIS — Margo E. Elsey, 71, of Bradley, passed away March 17, 2022, at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

Margo was born June 29, 1950, in Manteno, the daughter of Marvin and Irene (Wolfe) Foreman. Her parents preceded her in death.

Surviving are four children, Kipp (April) Elsey, of St. Anne, Bree (Mike) Anderson, of Bradley, stepsons, Duke (Mary) Elsey, of Boonsboro, Md., and Shannon Elsey, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Marla (John) Montague, of Bradley, Paula Sims, of Chebanse, and Pam Billadeau, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Margo was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

She enjoyed bird watching, completing crossword puzzles, watching “Wheel of Fortune,” playing cards and attending to her fish.

A celebration of life will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, with a memorial visitation until the 11 a.m. memorial service, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Kankakee, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

