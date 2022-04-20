Jenora Demers

KANKAKEE — Jenora J. Demers, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (April 18, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 2, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Lillian Herscher Winterroth.

Jenora married Donald J. Demers on May 6, 1990, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

She was a retired purchasing agent for Bayer Laboratories.

Jenora was an animal rescue advocate. She loved nature and being in Hawaii. She loved spending time with family and friends and her puppy, Lucy.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Demers, of Kankakee; one son, Jeff and Stacy Barber, of Momence; one daughter, Diane Barber, of Kankakee; one stepson, David and Polly Demers, of Kankakee; two stepdaughters, Kate and Lee Sharman, of Kankakee, and Jeanette and Sean Mackin, of Minooka; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Delmer Winterroth.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue.

