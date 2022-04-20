BRADLEY — Hetty Girgis, 95, moved to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, in her eternal heavenly home April 12, 2022.

She was born Dec. 22, 1926, the daughter of Fouad and Shafika El-Daief. She was the second oldest of nine children and was born in El-Minya, Egypt.

She received her R.N. degree and studied nursing in various American schools in Egypt including a 6-month course in operating room nursing at the American University Hospital in Lebanon. She worked as an operating room nurse in Egypt and Kuwait before getting married to Makram Girgis on Aug. 22, 1959, and moved to the USA on June 20, 1969, with her husband and three children (Hany, Mary and Mona).

She worked as a registered nurse at Riverside Medical Center before working for the State of Illinois in 1971. She worked at Kankakee, Manteno and Tinley Park Mental Health Centers. After retiring from the State of Illinois healthcare system in 1988, she began volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital and was soon thereafter hired as a nurse for St. Mary’s. Hetty was a philanthropist (helping put young children to school as well as a host of causes to advance the Kingdom of God). She was an active member of Bradley Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her son, Dr. Hany Girgis, of Kankakee, daughter Mary and husband Daniel Coughlan, and grandchildren Sean and Lexi, of Naperville, and daughter Mona and her husband Bennett Manning, of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Felix El-Daief and wife Dr. Fouzia El-Daief, of Kankakee. She is also survived by niece Wendy Ayoub, of Bradley, niece Jeanette, her husband David Ibrahim, of Bourbonnais, and their daughter Rebecca and husband James Dickey, of Washington D.C., nephew Fareed and his wife Annette Ayoub, of Farmington, N.M., their son Nathaniel, of Bristol, Conn., daughter Amanda, of Glasgow, Scotland, daughter Chrissy, of Farmington, N.M., son, Tony Carr and his wife, Angi Dean-Carr, of Chicago, and a host of relatives in Egypt.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband (Makram), son (Ilham — six months old), three brothers, Anwar, Karem and Koryem and sisters, Lilly and Isis Ayoub.

Memorials may be made to Bradley Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, April 23, at Bradley Church of the Nazarene.

