BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Evelyn Shoemaker, 63, of Buckeye, Ariz., passed away March 25, 2022, at Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., as a result of a sudden illness.

Evelyn was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Chicago, the daughter of L.V. Shoemaker and Dollie (Woodard) Shoemaker-Dabney.

She worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant.

Surviving are sons, Corey Ewing, of Buckeye, Ariz., and Carlton Ewing, of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter-in-love, Jamarla Ewing, of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Michael Shoemaker (Sharon), of Goodyear, Ariz., and Anthony Shoemaker, of Kankakee; and five grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were both of her parents, L.V. and Dollie Shoemaker (Dabney); one son, Chirstopher Donnell Shoemaker-Cobb; two brothers, Donald Woodard Sr. and Dennis Dabney Sr.; sister, Frances Jackson; a nephew, Donald Woodard Jr.; and a niece, Kristen Shoemaker.

A visitation and funeral took place April 9 at Apostolic Grace Temple in Phoenix, Ariz., with District Elder Thomas Russell officiating.

A local memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, with Evangelist Carolyn Butler Officiating Minister.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Local funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the family.

