Delores Busz

PEOTONE — Delores K. Busz, 97, of Peotone, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at Watseka Healthcare in Watseka.

She was born Sept. 7, 1924, in Peotone, the daughter of Emil and Hilda (Schubbe) Palso.

Delores attended school in Peotone and was a graduate of Peotone High School, class of 1941.

She married Robert E. Busz on Nov. 12, 1944, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, with Rev. E. H. Plassmann officiating. Delores was a lifelong member of Immanuel United Church of Christ and a 60-year member of the Women’s Fellowship.

Delores worked with her husband on the family farm in Peotone, where they raised their family. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and meeting up with friends for coffee and a meal.

She served as Will Township Clerk for many years.

Surviving are her children, David (Terri) Busz, Barbara (Jerry) Senholtz and Judy Busz, all of Peotone; her grandchildren, Brent Senholtz, Corey Senholtz and Danielle (Chris Carroll) Busz; and her great-grandchildren, Madysen Yeates, Mason Senholtz and Noah Senholtz.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; and a great-granddaughter, Dharma Senholtz.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with the Rev. Terry Krouskoupf officiating. A funeral dinner will be served immediately following the funeral service at the Immanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. Private interment will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship.

