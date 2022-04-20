Cathy and Scott Natschke

BOURBONNAIS — Cathy Hall Natschke, 68, of Bourbonnais passed away March 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 15, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wayne and Venita (VadeBoncoeur) Hall.

Cathy had been a retail clerk for nearly 20 years.

She was a 1969 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee.

Cathy was an avid bird watcher and took part in the CBC bird count. She also tracked migrating birds that passed through the area. Cathy enjoyed writing poetry, biking at the Kankakee River State Park and walking the trails at Perry Farm. She was a wonderful grandmother and enjoyed nurturing the entire family.

Scott L. Natschke, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away April 16, 2022, at his home.

Scott was born May 14, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Eldred and Eunice Pilotte Natschke.

Scott was a 1968 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, and attended Kankakee Community College. He worked as a mechanical engineer for the Wabtec/Cardwell Westinghouse Corporation in Chicago for 43 years, retiring in 2016.

He was a drummer. Scott was an avid Chicago sports fan. He took pride in taking care of his family.

Cathy and Scott were married July 24, 1971, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. They were both music lovers. They enjoyed being with their grandchildren and attending their events. Most of all, Cathy and Scott loved being together.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Jennifer Natschke, of Savoy; Cathy’s mother, Venita Hall, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Landon and Avery; Cathy’s sister, Patti Hall, of Kankakee; and Scott’s brothers, Gary Natschke, of Carefree, Ariz., and Kim Natschke, of Kankakee.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Bill Hall. Scott was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Private family inurnment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

