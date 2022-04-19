Death notices: April 19, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Kimberly A. Fields-Uskokovic</strong>, 61, of Shadow Lakes, Wilmington, passed away Monday (April 18, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Darlene Edna Highbaugh (nee Koca),</strong> 83, of Joliet, passed away Saturday (April 16, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Robert John “Bob” Chinski Sr.</strong>, 99, of Bourbonnais, were held April 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Walter Carlson and the Rev. Julie Smith officiating. Bob passed away April 2, 2022. Pallbearers were Adam Chinski, David Kerouac, Brett Colevris, Jacob, Kolby and Noah Tutt, and Darrin and Zachary Mobbs. Honorary pallbearers were Daniel and John T. Chinski and Clyde Campbell.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sister Myra Josephine Dionne</strong>, 94, of Clifton, was held April 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with Abbott Vincent Bataille, OSB, officiating. She passed away April 1, 2022. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Steve, Dave and Terry Dionne, Ray Gullquist, Chuck Boyle and Jerry Balthazar.

Graveside services for <strong>Terry Johnston</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, were held April 6 in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Terry passed away April 1, 2022. Pallbearers were Milena, Stephanie, Kjell and Anders Sandstrom, and Ethan and Quentin Gentry.

Funeral services for <strong>Alberta “Ruthie” Long</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, were held April 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. She passed away March 31, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.