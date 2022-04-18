Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Cheryl Hatch Beigh</strong>, 64, of Momence, were held April 1 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cheryl passed away March 26, 2022. Inurnment was in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald G. Benson</strong>, 87, of Bradley, were held April 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Ronald passed away March 23, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chris, Kordell, David, Curt, Jeff, Erik and Kyle Benson and Scott Beaver.

Funeral services for <strong>Pamela J. Brammer</strong>, 65, of Sheldon, were held April 6 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Pamela passed away April 1, 2022. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaverville. Pallbearers were Andrew and Matthew Radtke, Frank and Fred Hines, Brent Boehrnsen, Zack Arnold, Carl Downs and John Garrett.

Funeral Mass for <strong>William John Clocksin</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, was held April 1 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — East Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. William passed away March 29, 2022. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Julie Dinkins, Adrian Griffith, Dylan and Ed Clocksin, and David and Phillip Leppert.