Lorin Taden Sr.

SHELDON — Lorin W. “Big Wick” Taden Sr., 71, of Sheldon, passed away Wednesday (April 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born Oct. 9, 1950, in Watseka, a son of Wendell and Eleanore (Beckman) Taden.

Surviving are his mother, Eleanore Taden, of Watseka; one son, Lorin “Little Wick” (Anita) Taden Jr., of Fryeburg, Maine; one daughter, April Taden, of Columbus, Ga.; two grandchildren, Tiffany Taden, of Columbus, Ga., and Shawn Taden, of Milford; four great-grandchildren, Brendan, Destinee, Kyndryk and Dreysyn Taden; two sisters, Cheryl E. Smith, of Champaign, and Candra B. (James) Renfrow, of Lenox, Mo.; one special brother, Jerry Cahoe, of Watseka; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his father; and one brother, Wendell Wade Taden.

“Big Wick” loved being on his boat and fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Autism Research.

