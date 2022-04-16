Willa White

AROMA PARK — A Life Well Lived. The beautiful life of Willa M. Brown Muse White. Willa was welcomed into this world Dec. 31, 1933, the daughter of John William Brown and Doris Brown Leeming in Morrison, Tenn.

Willa was raised in Detroit, Mich., by Charles and Ida Ewing; and entered kindergarten at the age of four. During her junior year of high school, she graduated from the Ruby School of Cosmetology and the following year in 1951, she graduated from high school. She eagerly followed in her father’s footsteps by enrolling in Lincoln University, in Jefferson City, Mo. There, she met and married her soulmate and the love of her life, Herbert V. White Sr., on Dec. 4, 1954, during their junior year. They were married 51 years; and to this union, three beautiful children were born: Herbert Jr., Sharon and Sheila. Both her husband and her son preceded her in death.

The Whites earned their Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Economics in 1955 and later earned their Master of Arts degrees from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her illustrious career spanned nearly five decades and began in Hopkins Park, where she was a second-grade teacher at Lorenzo Smith School. She advanced to the Kankakee School District 111, where she continued teaching, then became the principal of Washington, Aroma Park and Taft elementary schools. She was the second woman of color to hold that position in the district, consistently defying the odds. She sought to provide students with a safe and welcoming educational environment, where every student could learn and attain goals that were consistent with each school’s expectations. She made sure that students and staff were given recognition through achievement awards, newsletters and PTO meetings. She was always very proud of the discipline that was displayed throughout her schools and had an open-door policy where parents were invited to visit the schools at any time. After her retirement in 1993, she served as an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University, where she supervised student teachers.

During her career, she belonged to nine professional organizations and led five of those as president. She was a dedicated member of the following organizations: Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, ZONTA Club of Kankakee, SCORE, Retired Teachers Association, Alumni Association of Lincoln University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Riverside Foundation Board, Red Hat Society, Seniors on the Go and Seniors in Action. She also volunteered with the Riverside Women’s Auxiliary and the Kankakee Women’s Club. She received honors and accolades from U.S. presidents, senators, community organizations and so much more. One of her most proud moments was the honorary naming of Willa White Drive, the street in front of Aroma Park Primary School, where she was principal for 20 years. She touched the lives of countless students and families, and her impact will last a lifetime, as she remains in the hearts of many nationwide.

Willa was a cherished, dedicated and faithful member of Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church for more than 50 years and her faith was the cornerstone of her life. It’s where she worshiped, raised her children and kept close contact with other members, many of whom were former students. She adored and loved her church family dearly and took pride in supporting her pastor and members in every way she could.

Willa was a bright light that shone on all who knew her. Many students, parents, grandparents and community members have been blessed by her generosity and kind heart. She always said, “What an honor and privilege it was to serve children and families in this community! I have been truly blessed and I thank the thousands of students and families who were part of my great journey. I hope that part of my legacy will be that I am remembered as a dedicated educational leader who made a positive difference in the lives of children, so they could experience success in the pursuit of their dreams.” Mission accomplished!

Preceding her in death and awaiting her heavenly arrival, are her beloved husband Herbert V. White Sr.; their son, Herbert V. White Jr.; her parents, John William Brown and Doris Brown Leeming, Charles and Ida Ewing; brothers, Robert “Buck” (Mary Ellen), Tex Brown, Howard Brown, Wayman Brown and Teddy Edinburg.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon and Sheila; her grandchildren, Beleshia, Shaune, Avrielle, Joshua (Tiffany), Derek and Zion; along with great-grandchildren, Ashlee, Camari, Jalil and Aubrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. She was immensely loved by those who knew her and will be missed beyond measure. The family encourages everyone to know that the greatest way to honor her legacy is to live your life with passion and be the absolute best that God created you to be.

A memorial celebration will be Saturday, April 23, at College Church of the Nazarene, on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. A time for family and friends will begin with a visitation at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m.