Rev. Robert Hale

BOURBONNAIS — Rev. Robert W. Hale, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of the Revs. Robert and Louise Hale. Both parents were ordained ministers in the Church of the Nazarene. In June 1965, he married June Williams, in Wilmore, Ky. They had three sons, Robert Hale II, Rodney Hale (deceased) and Roger Hale.

Upon graduation from Olivet Nazarene University in 1966, Robert accepted the pastorate of a church on the Northwestern Illinois District, and he was ordained an elder in the Church of the Nazarene in 1968. For more than 30 years, in addition to full-time pastoral ministry, he served as the district youth treasurer, district missions’ treasurer and as secretary of the district finance committee.

In 1988, Robert received his Associate Chartered Accountant Certification by the National Accreditation Council for Accountancy and Taxation. With his financial and ministerial experience, Robert established Hale Financial Services to provide tax, accounting, payroll and consulting services specifically designed for churches, clergy, Christian organizations and small businesses.

Robert was also active in several organizations in his local communities, including the Youth Service Board, the American Cancer Society, Kiwanis, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Habitat for Humanity.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, June Hale; his son, Robert and Sharon Hale, of Montclair, Va., and his son Roger and Joyce Hale, of Bourbonnais; his grandchildren, Scott and Lyra Hale, Alec and Jessica Millar, Erin Hale, Melissa and Ben Steele and Leann Hale; and his great-grandchildren, Soren, Estlin, Isla and Svea Hale, and Evelyn and Carter Millar. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn and Bob Blaisdell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his son, Rodney, he was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave., Rock Falls. Cremation rites will follow. Private family interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St., Manteno, with the Rev. Bob Clardie officiating.

Memorials may be made to Lost Lake Church of the Nazarene, 90 W. Flagg Road, Dixon, IL 61021, or Manteno Church of the Nazarene.

