KANKAKEE — Linda Powell, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago.

She was born March 11, 1961, in Chicago, the daughter of Roy Stewart and Virginia (Wojnicz) Stewart. When Linda was 6 years old, her mother passed away. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Roy and Dolly Stewart.

Linda was actively involved in Thresholds Outreach of Kankakee.

She liked to dance, sing, listen to music and loved the outdoors. Linda loved living life and spending time with her family and friends and always had a smile on her face and was full of laughter. She touched everyone’s lives wherever she went.

Surviving are four daughters, Christina Haisley, Angela and Jorge Ramirez, Annette Hamm, and Elizabeth Powell, all of Indiana; nine grandchildren; her father, Roy Stewart, of Momence; three sisters, Laura and Mike Fox, of Momence, Lisa and Kirk Clingan, of Bradley, and Tracy and Frankie Hamm, of Florida; one brother, Lawrence Oliver Stewart, of Champaign; many nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and one great-nephew.

In addition to her biological mother, Virginia L. Stewart, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Dolly Stewart; and her paternal grandparents, John and Lucille Stewart.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Kankakee Boat Club.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

