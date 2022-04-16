Leroy Ponton

PEOTONE — Leroy J. Ponton, 87, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Momence Meadows Nursing Center in Momence.

He was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Momence, the son of Armand and Susie (Camus) Ponton. Leroy married Rosemarie (Gerhardt) Ponton on March 26, 1959, in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a United States Army veteran serving at 7th Army headquarters working for the Secret Service.

Leroy worked as a structural engineer draftsman for Bennett Industries in Peotone, for 25 years, where he was responsible for creating the blueprints of the structural steel for the bridges on I-57 and at O’Hare International Airport. He then worked for 31 years at Lockport Steel Fabrications in Lockport.

He was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone, and a member of the Will County Threshermen’s Association.

Leroy was an avid fisherman and gardener. He was a talented woodworker, creating beautiful furniture and lathe turnings using black walnut as his favorite material. Leroy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemarie (Gerhardt) Ponton, of Peotone; his children, Cindy (Mike) Oliver, of Peotone, Stephen (Paulette) Ponton, of West Frankfort, and Ron (Tammie) Ponton, of Bradley; his grandchildren, Brittany (Quinn) Pedigo, Renee (Kevin) Shaide, Ashley (Mike) Lynch, and Jared Ponton; his great- grandchildren, Linnea and Elise Pedigo, Oliver Shaide, and Owen Lynch; his sisters, Arlene (the late Mike) Krabbe, Nancy (the late Norman) Krabbe, and Mary (the late Robert) McCulley; and a sister-in-law, Betty Ponton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Larry (Carol) Ponton and Elmer Ponton.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone, with the Rev. John Regan officiating. Committal services and military honors will follow in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Wounded Warriors Project.

