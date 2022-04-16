DWIGHT — Larry Johnson, 73, of Dwight, passed away Friday (April 15, 2022), surrounded by his family, at his home in rural Dwight, as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services are private for the family.

Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Larry was born Dec. 3, 1948, in Streator, the son of John L. and Lorraine (Gray) Johnson. He married Jean E. Lowery on April 25, 1970, in Dwight. She survives, of Dwight.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Johnson, of Seneca; grandson, Cody Bratcher, of Seneca; and brother, Harry (Mary) Johnson, of Dwight.

Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Kimberly A. Smith; and a brother, Charles Johnson.

Larry graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1967.

He served our country in the Army National Guard.

Larry worked on the railroad for more than 40 years with Penn Central, ConRail and Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Christ in Dwight.

Larry enjoyed football and basketball and loved spending time with his grandson.

