Kristi Gschwendtner

DWIGHT — Kristi Sue Gschwendtner, 53, of Dwight, passed away Wednesday (April 13, 2022) surrounded by her family, at her home in Dwight.

Kristi was born July 26, 1968, in Pontiac, the daughter of Wayne and Claudia Sue (Johnson) Kinkade. She married Louis J. Gschwendtner on May 26, 1990, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight. He survives, of Dwight.

Also surviving are her children, Melissa Sue (Daniel) Hansen, of Dwight, Rachel Nicole Gschwendtner, of Dwight; father, Wayne Kinkade; sisters, Brittany (Josh) Bergeson, of Sun Prairie, Wis., Tiffany (Edgar) Nevarez, of Madison, Wis.; and a grandchild, William Louis Hansen.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents; and her mother.

Kristi worked for Riverside Medical Center for more than 26 years in the electronic medical records department, a part of the “epic team.” She also worked just after high school for Dr. Philomena Francis in her medical office in Dwight.

She enjoyed spending time by the lake at the family cabin in Wisconsin, watching the Chicago Cubs, planting flowers around the house in the spring, after her visit to Vilts and loved spending time with friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

