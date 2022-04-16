Joel Shank

MANTENO — Joel Langdon Shank, 73, a resident of Manteno, since 2006, and formerly of Park Forest, Crawford Countryside, and Country Club Hills, passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Joel was born in San Francisco, on May 1, 1948, the son of Joseph and Martha Shank.

He graduated from Tinley Park High School and attended Franklin College in Franklin, Ind., earning National Honors for its wrestling program. Joel graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972, earning a degree in computer engineering and worked as a programmer for People’s Energy and United Airlines.

On July 15, 1978, he married Darlene, and over the course of seven years, welcomed his four children. Joel was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, wrestling and canoeing. He was always there for every moment to make sure his family was supported.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene Shank (née Cappetta); his children, Kimberly Acquaviva (Nicholas), Matthew Shank (Nancy), Jillian Kennedy (Robert) and Ashley Shank; he was an adored grandfather, “Papa” of Mason Acquaviva, Paul Acquaviva, Carter Acquaviva, Joesphine Shank, Rylee Kennedy, Caylee Kennedy, Waylon Kramer and Shelby Kramer.

Preceding him in death were his grandson, Zachary Kennedy; his brother, Donald Shank; his mother, Martha Shank; and his father, Joseph Shank.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, 291 N. Main St., Manteno.

Please forward all flowers, memorials and condolences to the funeral home.

