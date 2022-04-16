James 'Bubba' Breach

EUGENE, Ore. — James Wallace “Bubba” Breach, 67, passed away on April 6, 2022, in Eugene, Ore., after a brave journey with cancer, and with his loving wife, Michele, by his side. Bubba was known for his gentle and kind spirit, as well as for his beautiful photographs. His joy with photography clearly came through in his vibrant compositions and dancing colors of the night sky, planets, weather, sunsets and the Oregon coast, as well as the beautiful canyons and landscapes of Arizona and the Southwest.

As a testament to his sweet and caring spirit, he could often be found taking care of stray or feral cats that people had abandoned near their neighborhood. Michele often said of him that he never said a negative word about anyone. He was a man who was deeply loved and who will be deeply missed by his family and friends, all of whom felt so blessed to know him.

Bubba was born on June 13, 1954, in Harrisburg, Pa. He was one of nine children (and a half sister) and the fourth son born to Edward J. Breach (a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong railroad employee) and mother Rosemary M. (Klaiber), also a U.S. Army veteran and obstetric nurse. The family transplanted to Logansport, Ind., when he was 6 years old and life in a small town provided for many entertaining childhood tales about neighborhood antics and trips to the local emergency room for various mishaps. It was an era when kids could enjoy lots of fun and some mischief, but also met with strict discipline at home.

Bubba graduated from Logansport High School and then went on to West Lafayette to earn his Bachelor of Science in urban renewal from Purdue University. His avid support of the Boilermakers produced good-natured ribbing from half of his siblings (who attended Indiana University) and great encouragement from the other half of his siblings, who were Purdue students or alumni.

Bubba loved to ride his Harley-Davidson, and in his 20s, he rode his bike across the country and settled for a time in Days Creek, Ore., working as a temporary employee with the U.S. Forest Service at the Tiller Ranger District. He returned to Royal Center, Ind., for a short while, working in corn production.

But in July 1990, he met the love of his life, Michele Sharpy, while volunteering at the Oregon Country Fair, and it was love at first sight. They bet on love, pulling up their roots (his in Indiana and hers in Arizona) and decided to make Eugene their home. Bubba worked for Kintigh Tree Farms for a few years, before obtaining permanent employment as an industrial technician for Voith Manufacturing, where he worked until his disability retirement.

Bubba and Michele were married on July 31, 1993, and their love would come to be known to others as a beautiful example of devotion and a reminder of all the many things that make for a successful and loving marriage. Michele remained a tender, but fierce, advocate for his care throughout his long health journey.

Bubba was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Michele, of 28 years, and the following siblings: Joe (Toy Weber) Breach, of Indianapolis, David (Virginia Holte) Breach, of Hawaii, Amos (Linda) Breach, of Oregon, Michael (Tracy) Breach, of Indianapolis, Christopher (Karen) Breach, of Kankakee, Kathy (Jeff) Johnson, of Kansas, Patrick (Shelly) Breach, of Cicero, Ind., Maureen (Nick) LaFlamme, of Philadelphia, and a half-sibling, Dee Farrell, of Australia. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was blessed with wonderful in-laws, who include, Julius Sharpy (deceased) and Elizabeth Sharpy (mother-in-law), Frank Sharpy, Dave Sharpy, Paul Sharpy, Dennis Sharpy, Mary Mahar, Linda Novak, Louise Sharpy, Margie Compeau, Julie Addington and Tommy Sharpy.

No formal services are planned but an informal gathering is pending. Think of Bubba when you see the gorgeous colors of the sunset, or watch the beautiful eclipse of the moon, or experience the grand pounding of ocean waves against a rocky shore. Life in all its precious ebbs and flows.