Evelyn Bottari

BRADLEY — Evelyn Neckopulos Bottari, 88, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 12, 2022) at Aperion Care of Bradley.

She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gus and Mary (Kouza) Neckopulos. Evelyn married Howard Bottari on Dec. 7, 1954. He preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2016.

Evelyn was a retired employee of Sears, having worked there for 21 years. Prior to that she had worked at Bradley Roper for 32 years.

She loved cats.

Evelyn was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, Howard Bottari, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, George Neckopulos.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, until the noon funeral service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or New Beginnings for Cats.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.