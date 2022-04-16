David Burklow

BRADLEY — David J. Burklow, 78, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (April 13, 2022).

He was born June 4, 1943, in Michigan City, Ind., the son of Delmar and Thelma (Mighell) Burklow. On Dec. 30, 1988, he married Joann Brown.

David worked for Yoshino American Corp. for 30 years as a maintenance tech and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, serving as Grand Master in 2010.

He served in the U.S. Army.

David participated in Bourbonnais Park Euchre.

Surviving are his loving wife, Joann Burklow; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry L. (Aimee) Burklow and Ty W. (Amanda) Burklow; two daughters, Theresa Gedmin and Tracy Shoup; sisters, Dana Stewart, Loraine (Dan) Creek and Loretta Pucek; brothers, Lester Burklow and Roger (Fara Jordan) Brown; his grandchildren, Levi and Kyle Burklow, Jacob and Casey Gedmin, Kylie Budreau, Josie Burklow, Alden (Jay) Naeem and Lydia (Leo) Shoup; and four great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and also Dan and Cheryl Burklow, Della Burklow, Ivan Stewart and Edward Gedmin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.